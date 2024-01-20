In fight against stress on campuses, CCSD enrolls therapy pup named Eddie

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — CCSD will soon have a furry friend roaming school halls—our Paulina Bucka finds out how this new program will work.

He may just be the smallest addition to CCSD—but he’s got a mighty big job.

"When I come to meet a kid or an officer they see eddy they pet him and it breaks down those walls and I'm able to swoop in and say hey lets talk about what’s going on...he’s able to provide support for our officers and our staff if they’re ever in adverse situations or stressful situations," Monique Abarca said.

KTNV Monique Abarca

Eddie is a 6-year-old Labrador donated from K9’s for Warriors to the Clark County School District.

His handler— Monique Abarca—is a licensed clinical social worker with CCSDPD.

"We noticed an uptick in police suicides over the last couple of years and it was something as a police wife I thought maybe we needed some more attention," Abarca told us.

According to BlueHelp.org, the only origination that collects law enforcement suicide statistics —162 officers died by suicide in 2023 nationally.

So far in 2024, four suicides have been reported nationally.

Statistically speaking—more law enforcement officers die by suicide then they do in the line of duty— a statistic that Greg Wells with K9’s for Warriors says — is why his origination exists.

KTNV Greg Wells talks with Paulina Bucka

"The general idea is to help officers and civilians and their mental health and well being and what we see if a lot of communities getting involved in this process," Greg Wells said.

He says when Monique reached out to partner with them— he couldn’t say no.

WELLS: With CCSD its as simple as he has to go to the bathroom and you have to walk through the halls to get there so why not start talking to some kids why. Not let them pet the dog, build some report and show the kids that CCSD cares.

Eddie will be hitting CCSD hallways in the coming weeks.