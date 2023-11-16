Impairment suspected after driver crashes into Caesars Palace barrier

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police suspect impairment was a factor in a Thursday afternoon crash on the Las Vegas Strip.

At 1:40 p.m., an SUV crashed into the barrier protecting pedestrians on the sidewalk just a few feet away from the fountains.

Somebody drove through a concrete wall at Caesars Palace, despite guidance from the traffic cones. pic.twitter.com/7ozFxallWC — Las Vegas Locally 🌴 (@LasVegasLocally) November 16, 2023

Police say two people have been transported to UMC hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash happened at the intersection area of Las Vegas Blvd. and East Flamingo Road.

There is an active LVMPD investigation into the crash and police ask people to avoid the area.