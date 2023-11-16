Watch Now
Impairment suspected after driver crashes into Caesars Palace barrier

Driver crashed into concrete barrier near Caesars Palace fountains.
Posted at 3:51 PM, Nov 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-16 18:53:40-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police suspect impairment was a factor in a Thursday afternoon crash on the Las Vegas Strip.

At 1:40 p.m., an SUV crashed into the barrier protecting pedestrians on the sidewalk just a few feet away from the fountains.

Police say two people have been transported to UMC hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash happened at the intersection area of Las Vegas Blvd. and East Flamingo Road.

There is an active LVMPD investigation into the crash and police ask people to avoid the area.

