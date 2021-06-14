Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds donates childhood Las Vegas home in support of LGBTQ+ youth

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas native and international rock star Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons has purchased his childhood home near Sahara Ave. and Jones Blvd. and donated it to Encircle, an organization dedicated to providing a safe space for LGBTQ+ youth.

The home is part of a major donation made by Reynolds, Apple CEO Tim Cook and Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith in an effort to support the organization's effort help empower this at-risk population and bring families together.

The property is Encircle's first resource center outside of Utah, where the organization is based.

The nonprofit also makes free and low-cost counseling available for LGBTQ+ individuals and their families.

Since the organization's creation in 2017, counseling services have been provided to more than 70,000 individuals including 6,000 family and youth therapy sessions.

The Las Vegas home is on-track to be open to serve the community by the Spring of 2022.