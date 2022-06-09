Illegal vapes become growing trend across Southern Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Illegal vapes are becoming an "epidemic" according the officials with the Southern Nevada Health District.

Anyone under the age of 21 is not allowed to buy or use tobacco products in the state of Nevada, which has grown illegal usage and selling in certain areas.

"Two months ago, three months ago I started to have seizures and I didn't know it and I never had them in my life," said 18-year-old Robert Burlile.

Burlile says he's been buying and using vape pens his friends bought off the streets for more than two years. He now believes the seizures he suffering from are a result of vape pens that have been tampered with.

"All of a sudden I just started getting really dizzy started losing feelings to my legs," Burlile said.

Malcolm Ahlo, Tobacco Program Coordinator with Southern Nevada Health District, says just under five percent of Nevadans use commercial tobacco products, which is good. In contrast, nearly 27 percent of teens across the state are using tobacco products daily. Nearly 50 percent of teens have at least tried tobacco products in the last 30 days.

Ahlo says the numbers growing are alarming to the health district and are urging parents to help their children quit.

For teens, or anyone under the age of 21 looking to quit vaping, call 1-800-QUIT-NOW or for more information, click here.