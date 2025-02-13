If your pet is microchipped with Save This Life, you'll have to re-register

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Attention pet owners— if your furry friend is microchipped, you may have to re-register them.

An Austin-based pet microchip company, 'Save This Life', has gone out of business. To keep your pet protected, you'll need to update it with another company.

Here are step-by-step instructions from the Animal Foundation on how to check your pet's microchip:



Find your pet’s microchip number. Check your pet’s adoption papers and veterinary records or have them scanned at your veterinarian’s office.

Look up the microchip numberhere to see what company the chip is registered with.

If the chip is registered with Save This Life, re-register it with another company immediately. At The Animal Foundation, we currently use 24Petwatch.

The Animal Foundation said while you’re at it, make sure your contact info is up to date.

Too many lost pets come to the shelter with outdated microchip information, according to a spokesperson at the foundation. They said they can’t reunite them with their families.