If You Give a Child a Book campaign to distribute books to hundreds of students

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Wednesday, more than 650 students at Tom Williams Elementary in North Las Vegas will take home five new books as part of the “If You Give a Child a Book” campaign organized by Spread the Word Nevada and Scripps Howard Fund. In an effort to grow child literacy in underserved communities, the campaign raised $30,000.

“This will help our students build their home libraries,” said Carrie Reasbeck, Principal of Tom Williams. “We only spend six hours and 11 minutes with them, so having the resources to read at home is vital.”

Beginning at 10 a.m., the students will go into the teacher development room where they’ll grab an orange bag and walk down a row corresponding with their grade to select five books. They’ll have a variety of books to choose from, non-fiction and fiction.

Next month, Scripps will partner with another school to distribute the rest of the funds.