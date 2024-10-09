'If You Give a Child a Book' campaign promotes reading for Las Vegas children

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Channel 13 is helping young readers across the Las Vegas Valley discover the joy of reading as part of the "If You Give a Child a Book" campaign.

Children eagerly shared their favourite books at the Windmill Library in Spring Valley, ranging from Dr. Seuss to Marvel superheroes. Their excitement highlighted how books inspire and engage young minds in a digital world.

"I like books about turtles," one child said, while another parent shared that their child loves The Very Hungry Caterpillar by Eric Carle.

Parents believe reading is crucial for early development, helping children build vocabulary, intelligence, and critical thinking.

Phyip Caba, a parent of a one-year-old, said he encourages more reading and minimizes screen time. "Like the saying goes, readers are the leaders of tomorrow. We try to limit screen time so she can get language, words and start speaking," he said.

The "If You Give a Child a Book" campaign, organized by Scripps, aims to put books in the hands of children who need them the most. Donations help more kids discover a love for reading, with books becoming a lifelong companion.

