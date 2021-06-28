Ice cream shops rebounding with summer sales

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The sweltering heat in our valley has created many screams for ice cream to cool off. It’s bringing a much-needed rebound for local ice cream shops in the valley.

There’s a lot of humming from the soft serve machine as workers churn out more cones. Customers wanting to get their fill of matcha ice cream.

“It’s our favorite…and with these new flavors….yeah”

It’s the signature item at Café Maiko in Chinatown. Many people coming to get some relief from the blistering triple digit heat.

“This plus the AC really does it.”

Air conditioning manager Hang Wong is proud to offer to his customers. A year ago, it was strictly curbside and take out, as Wong was focused on having his business survive.

“The business was hit and miss but it was enough to pay the wages,” he said.

Now, he’ll be able to pay more than just wages as the summer heat has brought more people inside with sales of ice cream rising.

“Probably 10 or 20 percent more than. Usual.”

The National Dairy Association says July is the busiest time for ice cream producers. Wong says successful summer sales provide a nest egg for him and his staff that didn’t exist last year to get through slower months of the year.

“The summer months are our busiest months. That’s our primetime. This is the time when we make our money and reserve to get through the winter.”

A winter where Wong will be more at ease at looking towards the future.

“It’s the prime summer and winter is approaching before you know it so I hope everything stabilizes,” he said.

The manager says he’s looking at perhaps introducing some new concepts to entice customers, especially during the slower winter months.