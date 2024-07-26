I-15 shut down in Baker, California as truck catches fire

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Interstate 15 is shut down near Baker, Calif. after a semi-truck overturned and caught fire Friday afternoon.
The truck is leaking oil and fuel and is carrying lithium-ion batteries, prompting the shutdown.
Baker: (Update) BC140 has assumed Baker IC— San Bernardino County Fire (@SBCOUNTYFIRE) July 26, 2024
⚠️Closure: CHP has enforced a hard closure of both NB/SB15 between Afton Canyon NB and Basin RD SB due to the truck fire.
⚠️Hazard: Lithium ion batteries involved can escalate to thermal runaway, needing massive amounts of water to…
Fire crews with San Bernardino Fire say the contents of the burning truck are making it difficult to fight the flames. Hazmat is in route and a plan is being developed to fight the fire.
Safety Advisory for Baker Incident:— San Bernardino County Fire (@SBCOUNTYFIRE) July 26, 2024
⚠️Alternative Routes and High Temperatures⚠️
Use Caution on Alternative Routes:
- 🚗 Digital Mapping Systems: Be aware that alternative routes suggested by GPS and mapping systems may include dirt roads and trails not suitable for most…
Safety distances established by crews required a shutdown of both northbound and southbound lanes.
Fire crews also requested more water and heavy equipment to be brought to the scene.