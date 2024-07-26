Watch Now
I-15 shut down in Baker, California as truck catches fire

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Interstate 15 is shut down near Baker, Calif. after a semi-truck overturned and caught fire Friday afternoon.

The truck is leaking oil and fuel and is carrying lithium-ion batteries, prompting the shutdown.

Fire crews with San Bernardino Fire say the contents of the burning truck are making it difficult to fight the flames. Hazmat is in route and a plan is being developed to fight the fire.

Safety distances established by crews required a shutdown of both northbound and southbound lanes.

Fire crews also requested more water and heavy equipment to be brought to the scene.

