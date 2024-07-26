I-15 shut down in Baker, California as truck catches fire

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Interstate 15 is shut down near Baker, Calif. after a semi-truck overturned and caught fire Friday afternoon.

The truck is leaking oil and fuel and is carrying lithium-ion batteries, prompting the shutdown.

Baker: (Update) BC140 has assumed Baker IC

⚠️Closure: CHP has enforced a hard closure of both NB/SB15 between Afton Canyon NB and Basin RD SB due to the truck fire.

⚠️Hazard: Lithium ion batteries involved can escalate to thermal runaway, needing massive amounts of water to… — San Bernardino County Fire (@SBCOUNTYFIRE) July 26, 2024

Fire crews with San Bernardino Fire say the contents of the burning truck are making it difficult to fight the flames. Hazmat is in route and a plan is being developed to fight the fire.

Safety Advisory for Baker Incident:



⚠️Alternative Routes and High Temperatures⚠️



Use Caution on Alternative Routes:

- 🚗 Digital Mapping Systems: Be aware that alternative routes suggested by GPS and mapping systems may include dirt roads and trails not suitable for most… — San Bernardino County Fire (@SBCOUNTYFIRE) July 26, 2024

Safety distances established by crews required a shutdown of both northbound and southbound lanes.

San Bernardino Fire Map showing closure of I-15

Fire crews also requested more water and heavy equipment to be brought to the scene.

