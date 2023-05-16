I-15 North between Blue Diamond, I-215 shutting down Monday night

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A major traffic reroute will kick off Monday night and last until 5 a.m. on Tuesday morning as NDOT crews install new HOV signs

The closure will be in effect starting at 9 p.m. Monday night for all northbound lanes from the I-215 interchange to Blue Diamond Road. The roadway will reopen at 5 a.m. on Tuesday, May 16.

According to NDOT, traffic will be detoured during this time onto the collector-distributor road adjacent to the freeway just south of Russell Road and then back onto the freeway just north of Russell Road.

REMINDER: I-15 NB will be fully closed on May 15th at Russell Road from 9pm-5am. Traffic will be routed on and off the freeway during this time. pic.twitter.com/uJjMFWz0GA — i15Trop (@i15trop) May 15, 2023

The closure is being done to safely allow crews to install a new Active Traffic Management sign. They are the overhead LED, full color indication screens visible to I-15 drivers.

More information can be found on the NDOT project page here.

Eventually, NDOT plans to install 10 of these signs, five north and five south, to be able to offer real time information on HOV availabilities and lane closures.