Watch Now
Local News

Actions

I-15 North between Blue Diamond, I-215 shutting down Monday night

Construction
Scripps
Construction blockades are pictured in the middle of road construction.
Construction
NDOT full closure I-15 northbound lanes May 15-16
Posted at 6:17 PM, May 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-15 21:20:16-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A major traffic reroute will kick off Monday night and last until 5 a.m. on Tuesday morning as NDOT crews install new HOV signs

The closure will be in effect starting at 9 p.m. Monday night for all northbound lanes from the I-215 interchange to Blue Diamond Road. The roadway will reopen at 5 a.m. on Tuesday, May 16.

According to NDOT, traffic will be detoured during this time onto the collector-distributor road adjacent to the freeway just south of Russell Road and then back onto the freeway just north of Russell Road.

The closure is being done to safely allow crews to install a new Active Traffic Management sign. They are the overhead LED, full color indication screens visible to I-15 drivers.

More information can be found on the NDOT project page here.

Eventually, NDOT plans to install 10 of these signs, five north and five south, to be able to offer real time information on HOV availabilities and lane closures.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH