I-15, 215 interchange project near completion

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Beginning Thursday, commuters who travel along the I-15 northbound will be able to take the 215 westbound. That's after completion of phase four of the I-15 and 215 interchange project.

With growth comes infrastructure and in the last two years the major project on the I-15 and 215 interchange has brought more expansion to the Las Vegas valley.

Businesses like Boxabl, the Amazon fulfillment center, and more now call North Las Vegas home.

NDOT director Kristina Swallow says now that phase four of the interchange project is nearing completion the area will be ready to welcome more business while making travel more convenient for locals and tourists.

"We're so excited because this project has been underway for two years already. We've already opened one of the ramps the south to west ramp is already open. Today we're going to see the north to west ramp open, and in the next several weeks we're going to see the remaining ramps and those are going to serve EB 215 to both north and south I-15 and really it's exciting because it's going to eliminate that stop and go to allow you to get to where you want to go..."

Currently more than 37,000 vehicles travel in the area with 16 percent being commercial trucks.

NDOT says the project will improve safety, travel times, as well as provide better access to North Las Vegas.

Drivers will also notice welcoming aesthetics along the interchange artwork and landscaping in the area will symbolize the hydraulic process. That's because the site was situated with an alluvial fan - carved by water draining down from the north to the sheep mountains

The project has a price tag of $138.5 million in total four overpasses will be open for use in the coming weeks.