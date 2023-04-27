Hutano: A new medical app designed to help patients and providers get through the healthcare system faster

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A new app designed by a local physical therapist is looking to help patients and medical providers save time.

Dr. Ephraim Makuve said that in the U.S., patients spend about 5.2 minutes with their doctor. Doctors then spend another 16 to 17 minutes logging that patient's notes.

"If you have to look at patients and providers as a whole, time is really the only quality that determines the type of care that they have," Makuve said.

So Makuve said he created the Hutano app to help fill that gap.

It's an app that's a cross between Yelp and Uber. It streamlines the process of finding a provider, booking an appointment, and seeing the doctor all in one location. That allows patients to fill out all the paperwork before they even come into the office.

There are 22 doctors in the valley who are already using Hutano including Dr. Shiven Chaudhry who practices internal medicine at Spring Valley Hospital, University Medical Center, and his own private practice.

Chaudhry said the app is HIAPA-compliant and allows patients to have more control over their medical records.

"Patients think it's easy to use and are happy their information is saved in a very private manner, only between the practitioner and the patient," Chaudhry said.

Additional features include giving patients electronic access to their doctor's notes, prescriptions, and referrals which they can share with any provider.

You can download Hutano for free in the App Store and on Google Play.