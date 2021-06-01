Huntridge Circle Park neighborhood meeting June 15

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — City of Las Vegas Ward 3 Councilwoman Olivia Diaz will host a neighborhood meeting with the Huntridge Circle Park neighborhood residents to discuss the future of the park June 15, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. The meeting is free and open to the public at Las Vegas City Hall, 495 S. Main St., in the second-floor Council Chambers. Residents also may watch online at https://livestream.com/cityoflasvegas.

A survey regarding the future of the park is available online now for residents to express their preferences regarding park amenities, hours and other considerations. Please share your feedback by taking this survey in English, or responde nuestra encuesta en español.

“I hope everyone close to Huntridge Circle Park will participate in this wonderful opportunity to collectively transform it into a vibrant, safe and family friendly space,” said Councilwoman Diaz.