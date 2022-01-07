Watch
Hunters kill 20 Yellowstone wolves that roamed out of park

AP
FILE - This March 21, 2019 file photo provided by the National Park Service shows the Junction Butte wolf pack taken from an aircraft in Yellowstone National Park. Park officials say 20 Yellowstone wolves have been killed by hunters in recent months including 15 just across the park border in Montana. (National Park Service via AP, File)
Posted at 10:49 PM, Jan 06, 2022
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Twenty of Yellowstone National Park's renowned gray wolves roamed from the park and were shot by hunters in neighboring states in recent months.

Park officials say it's the most Yellowstone wolves killed in a season since the predators were reintroduced more than 25 years ago.

Details released to The Associated Press show 15 park wolves have been shot since Sept. 17 in Montana. Five more died in Wyoming and Idaho.

Yellowstone Superintendent Cam Sholly has urged Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte to shut down wolf hunting near the park. Park officials said in a statement to AP that the deaths mark "a significant setback for the species' long-term viability and for wolf research."

