Hundreds celebrate Lunar New Year while remembering California mass shooting

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Hundreds flooded Downtown Summerlin for the 6th annual Lunar New Year parade.

Though, some parade attendees say their minds were stuck on the tragic mass shooting in Monterey Park, California that happened the night before, at a Lunar New Year celebration.

“I really hope that love and peace comes to those families,” said Atha from Las Vegas.

Atha says the holiday is all about positivity and prosperity, but she's forced to mourn the ten that we're left dead after Saturday's mass shooting.

“Its really horrible that this has become a norm," said Atha.

Shirley, also attended the parade, says each year it's important that she and her family celebrate the Lunar New Year.

“Being a Chinese person, its good to bring awareness, cause the next generation could lose the tradition," said Shirley.

And while she says the parade was a great time, she couldn't help but think about safety concerns after Saturday nights news.

"It's hard for people to go out now, and celebrate things like this," said Shirley. "People want to just stay inside now.”