Human skeletal remains found by hiker near Lake Mead

The skull and bones were found on Frenchman Mountain and transported for identification
(Source: Raycom Media)
Posted at 8:23 PM, Feb 19, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-19 23:23:35-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A hiker has found a set of human bones, including a skull, up in a hard to reach area of Frenchman Mountain, according to police statements Monday.

Once aware of the discovery near Lake Mead and Arnona Drive, search and rescue officers were able to make it up the terrain described as difficult to hike in—the remains were then processed and transported to the coroner's office.

Right now, law enforcement authorities say it is hard to determine if the death was an accident or not. The identity is unknown at this time and the investigation ongoing.

