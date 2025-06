HENDERSON (KTNV) — Authorities responded to a structure fire in a residential area of Henderson on Sunday.

VIDEO | Structure fire in Henderson

Fire in Henderson near Via Stellato



Around 1 p.m., the Henderson Fire Department responded to the area near Via Stellato Street in reference to a maintenance shed fire.

A second alarm was requested but ultimately not needed as HPD quickly contained the fire, according to city officials.

No injuries were reported. The cause is still under investigation.