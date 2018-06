LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - You may have seen outside apartment complexes saying "certified crime free property" but what does it mean?

It means the management and the property has met certain requirements demanded by police under the Las Vegas Crime Free Multi-Housing Program. The goal is to reduce police calls to apartments across the Las Vegas valley.

There are about four dozen properties in Las Vegas that are certified.

One apartment manager told 13 Action News in order to maintain their certification Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department calls must be under 10% of the total units in the property.

Under Las Vegas Police's program, property managers have to undergo an eight-hour training seminar.

They must also make changes to their property to meet city or county codes then a crime specialist will come over to inspect.

Lastly, tenants must get-together and get educated in their role to make their community safer.