How to Watch: Newsy series 'Breakthrough' explores mental health

May is Mental Health Awareness Month and 13 Action News partner Newsy has a new series called "Breakthrough" where they investigate how people can enhance their mental health. Visit ktnv.com for how to watch the full series.
Posted at 7:48 PM, May 11, 2021
From handling isolation to confronting racial trauma, 13 Action News partner Newsy has a new series, "Breakthrough," investigating how people can enhance their mental health.

WATCH THE FULL 'BREAKTHROUGH' SERIES

13 Action News sat down with one of the reporters working on the series, Linsdey Theis. Watch the interview in the player above.

The insights discussed in the Breakthrough episodes are not meant as a substitute for medical advice. If you are looking for free and/or low-cost care near you, reach out to findahealthcenter.hrsa.gov or call (800) 662-HELP.

Learn more about the series at Newsy.com.

