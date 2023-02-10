How to support earthquake relief in Turkey and Syria from Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Turkish and Syrian community in Las Vegas is concerned as the death toll from the earthquakes in those countries continue to rise.

It was bright lights and excitement that brought Turkish native Oya Cronin to Las Vegas more than three decades ago.

"I was so impressed," Cronin said. "This is where I want to live."

Cronin says Istanbul, Turkey is similar to the valley, "it reminded me of my home."

That is why Cronin is devastated to see the destruction left behind from the earthquakes in her hometown. The largest registering a magnitude of 7.8. Cronin has family there, some are now missing.

"There were two family members that we were able to get in contact with, but that was it," she said.

Now, those family members are left picking up the pieces.

"They are homeless," she said. "They are out in the cold. They have tents they have to put up."

Cronin says more than anything, what those impacted by the earthquakes need right now is "prayers."

"Do a prayer," Cronin said.

A relief advocate and founder of the ARY Foundation, a nonprofit primarily helping refugees coming in to Las Vegas, Rokai Yousafzai is echoing the same sentiment.

"This is definitely a humanitarian crisis that has unfolded," he said. "Our goal and our intention is to help all human beings."

A vigil is scheduled for Friday at 1 p.m. at Masjid Tawheed to honor the lives lost in the earthquakes.

If interested in donating, visit aryfoundation.org