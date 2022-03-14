How to save on your cell phone plan

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Everything seems to cost more these days. So, it's important to save money where you can. Tonight, anchor Dave Courvoisier has your look at the best cell phone plans and what to consider when picking the most affordable option.

"I have problems with the phones where they don't connect or they're making gurgling noises," says cell phone user, Tammy.

GETTING EXPENSIVE

Most of us have a complaint or two about our cell phone service. But the number one complaint for Tammy and many other Americans is the price.

"The service is getting a little bit expensive," says Tammy.

"Honestly, you have to know what you can afford," says Onjeinika Brooks, Editor for U.S. News 360 Reviews.

She recently went through multiple online reviews to learn what matters most to cell phone users. She says many are locking themselves in a contract, without ever asking the most important questions.

"Like how much it costs per month. How much data is going to come with it? Are there going to be any extras? We look at that and give our ratings based on that," says Brooks.

SMALL CARRIERS

Her research puts three small carriers in the top three spots. Tello Economy is at number one as the Best Overall Plan. Followed by Mint Mobile Unlimited as the Most Versatile Prepaid Plan and Visible Unlimited as the Best Group Plan.

"So they're really what's called mobile virtual network operators. So they don't have physical buildings. That's how they can pass some of those savings along to the consumer," says Brooks.

Unfortunately, Brooks says far too many people are overpaying for data.

"The biggest surprise I found in my research is that most consumers would love an unlimited plan. However, most people don't use that much data... Most of us can comfortably use about 20 gigabits of data per month," says Brooks.

The other mistake many make is spending money on the latest model.

"Consumers can be distracted by that new phone," says Brooks.

AFFORDABLE PHONES

Bashir Dur Mohammed is owner of PhoneWorld on Sahara and Decatur. He agrees and says there are always more affordable phone options.

"I would recommend the older phone over the newer phone," says Dur Mohammed.

He recommends a top-of-the-line model from a couple years ago, that still offers a great camera and other popular features, for a fraction of the price.

"An Android phone like a Galaxy S20 would be great, S21... Or if they want an iPhone, anything like iPhone 12, iPhone XS, those are all fantastic choices," says Dur Mohammed.

In case you're concerned about connectivity, Brooks says many of the smaller phone carriers lease network space from the bigger names like T-Mobile and Verizon.