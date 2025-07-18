How to protect yourself from getting scammed while recovering from severe weather events

We all know how complex home repairs can be, and as monsoon storms move through Southern Nevada and wildfire risks grow in the north, homeowners are bracing for damage.

When disaster strikes, scammers often follow. Unlicensed contractors are known to target vulnerable residents, especially seniors.

Shakeria Hawkins has what you need to know to protect both your home and your wallet.

How to protect yourself from getting scammed during severe weather events

Whether it's flooding from monsoons or the threat of wildfires, experts say homeowners in Nevada can take simple steps now to avoid big costs later.

If the damage is too much to handle yourself, it's important to hire someone who's licensed and trustworthy.

Experts with the Nevada State Contractors Board say damage like roof leaks, clogged drains, or even light smoke damage can quickly get worse if ignored.

For small repairs like clearing debris, sealing windows or cleaning gutters, most homeowners can handle those with basic tools.

For bigger jobs, like fireproofing parts of your roof or reshaping the soil around your home, you'll want to call in a licensed contractor.

That's also when scams can happen, so it's important to be careful.

"When there's wind, fire, or monsoon damage, always take precautions," said David Behar, an executive officer with the Contractors Board. "Don't let someone who knocks on your door rush you into anything. Take your time, and verify they have a valid contractor's license."

He adds to never pay in cash, and the board recommends getting multiple estimates, never pay in full up front, and verify licenses at NSCB.NV.gov or by using their mobile app.

However, just because someone has a business license doesn't mean they're legally allowed to do construction work in Nevada.

