How to protect your information in the 'Age of Apps'

There’s no doubt about it, we are living in the “age of app’s.”

In fact, 52% of people use apps, and that number is on the rise. Google and Amazon alone, host over 2 million of them.

Our app-based society allows us to be more connected to each other. It also provides quick and easy access to things that used to be written down with pen & paper. From Evernote replacing notebooks to Shutterfly replacing scrapbooks, these apps allow better convenience and accessibility.

However, they can also leave people exposed.

It’s essential to make sure one’s information and assets are available to them today and tomorrow, while enabling chosen friends and family to have access to them, in cases of incapacity, disability, or death.

Legacy planning expert Michael Babikian has some simple steps people should take. As Founder of Legacyshield, Michael has the digital download do’s and don’ts for safely maneuvering the app-world.