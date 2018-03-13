How to protect your home against scorpions and other critters

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - As the weather warms up across the valley, it's time to start thinking about bugs entering your home.

The mild winter we had means the critters never really died off and are ready to reproduce and make their way into your home.

A few simple repairs around your home can make a difference in the amount of bugs you see in your home this summer.

It's called exclusion work. It's important to patch up holes, even really small ones.

"Any holes or gaps around pipes going into your home, you want to seal up or have us come out and seal up," said Dustin Banks with Red Rock Pest Control.

It's also important to make sure your weatherstripping is in tact.

"Garage doors, front doors, even sliding glass doors have weatherstripping," said Banks.

It's important to have holes filled in your attic too.

"There's so many holes in an attic a mouse can fit through, and scorpions, roaches, crickets, there's so many holes, even in light fixtures about you that a lot of people don't know about so that's where we are trying to implement exclusion work," said James Hildebrand with Red Rock Pest Control.