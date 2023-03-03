How to keep your plants, pets, and pipes protected against freezing temperatures

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Are you ready for colder overnight temperatures? It's the beginning of March and we're seeing unusually chilly weather and it's important to protect your plants, pets, and pipes.

"With the winds, it's always a busy time," Star Nursery Garden Center arborist Joey Lynn Watt said.

Watt said since the cold temperatures swept through the valley there has been an influx of customers.

She adds vegetables and herb plants that are already being harvested are most at-risk against the cold temps.

"All of these tender vegetables that experienced defrost already, if you have them, bring them in or cover them on cold nights."

Plants aren't the only thing that need protection from the cold. Experts warn people to keep their pets inside as much as possible and don't forget about exposed pipes.

Plumber Kodi Wilson said the extra cold temperatures have the potential to freeze pipes so it's important to protect them.

"There are a couple of different forms of insulation. You can get some foam insulation that wraps around it," Wilson said. "Another form of protection is using heat tape."