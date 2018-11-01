How to keep your child safe from predators

Child predators usually know their victims

Marissa Kynaston
1:00 AM, Nov 1, 2018

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - For most parents, it's their worst nightmare. Somebody you thought you trusted taking advantage of your child.  

"A lot of times when we're talking about kids, particularly kids who have experienced sexual abuse, it's someone they know," says Denise Tanata with the Children's Advocacy Alliance. "They have the opportunity, right?" 

According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, about 90% of children who were sexually abused knew their abuser.  

CCSD recently rolled out their new social media policy after several teachers and school staff members were accused of inappropriate relationships with students. The new policy hopes to keep kids safer.  

In other cases, the abuse comes from a family member. Back in September, a 3-year-old boy went missing and his body was later found near Lake Mead. The boy's mother and her boyfriend were arrested.  

There are some ways you can protect your child from predators.  

  • Don't teach "stranger danger." Most predators are people the kids know. Teach your child that a predator does not always look like the "boogeyman". 
  • Get as involved as you can. Parents should show up to practices, volunteer in the classroom, or pop in on a babysitter. A predator is less likely to act if the parent is more involved.  
  • If your kid is every in a situation where they are uncomfortable or need help, teach them to make as much noise as possible, or even grab on tight to the nearest object so they can't be taken away.  

