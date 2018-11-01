How to keep your child safe from predators

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - For most parents, it's their worst nightmare. Somebody you thought you trusted taking advantage of your child.

"A lot of times when we're talking about kids, particularly kids who have experienced sexual abuse, it's someone they know," says Denise Tanata with the Children's Advocacy Alliance. "They have the opportunity, right?"

According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, about 90% of children who were sexually abused knew their abuser.

CCSD recently rolled out their new social media policy after several teachers and school staff members were accused of inappropriate relationships with students. The new policy hopes to keep kids safer.

In other cases, the abuse comes from a family member. Back in September, a 3-year-old boy went missing and his body was later found near Lake Mead. The boy's mother and her boyfriend were arrested.

Have you taught your kids how to get to a Safe Place if they're in danger? This, and more tips on keeping them safe from predators on GMLV. pic.twitter.com/PHRksbKrWX — Marissa Kynaston (@marissaktnv) October 31, 2018

There are some ways you can protect your child from predators.