How to have a barbecue without breaking the budget on Independence Day

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Besides fireworks, nothing says independence day like a good, old-fashioned barbecue.

In keeping with tradition, most people are probably planning to fire up the grill this weekend…

But in turn, they'll also be paying more for the classics.

A recent survey done by the American Farm Bureau Federation shows the price of ground beef has risen 36%.

Chicken and hot dogs are also more expensive, so, what are some alternatives that won't break the bank?

"You can do a pork butt… you can probably make 50 sandwiches out of that and pulled pork is great! If you want to go a little leaner, smoke a pork loin," said Brian Buechner, Pit-master and Owner, of Big B's Texas BBQ.

And you can even make some sides to go with it.

"I mean potatoes are up but they're still relatively inexpensive… potato salad is a great fresh salad, coleslaw another one… Mac and cheese, A little more money involved there but it's worth it at the end of the day when it taste so good," said Buechner.

It's a barbecue on a budget that still packs a lot of flavors!