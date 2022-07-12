How to get a free AC tune up

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A working air conditioner is a necessity during the summers in Vegas. But taking care of your A/C unit isn't always cheap. Fortunately there is some relief.

13 Action News anchor Dave Courvoisier recently learned about some special programs helping you save some money.

"We've struggled a lot with our AC," says Kindra Hage.

Her family has two aging air conditioning units sitting on the roof of their home. She says they're not always reliable.

FUNCTIONING A/C

"In previous summers we've been two, three weeks without functioning AC while waiting for a technician," says Kindra.

But she's looking forward to avoiding any issues this summer. A family friend recently told her about a helpful program available through NV Energy.

"We have been functioning on a fixed income for several years. So being able to actually look at this as feasible is very exciting," says Kindra.

"Kindra is getting a free AC tune up from Powershift by NV Energy," says Jennifer Schuricht with NV Energy.

She says the program is available for income eligible customers. Qualified contractors will check the refrigerant and perform a comprehensive cleaning to make sure your AC is running efficiently.

There's also help available for eligible customers who need an all new air conditioner.

DISCOUNT PROGRAM

"Our AC discount program offers customers an instant discount ranging between $200 and $1,800 off the cost of a more energy efficient air conditioning unit," says Schuricht.

Energy efficiency is really the key to saving money. NV Energy will help *anyone* looking to save on their electric bill, with a free energy assessment.

"We'll come into your home, look at your systems, look at your appliances, and give you instant personalized tips on ways you can save energy," says Schuricht.

Kindra says she's thankful for any assistance and is breathing a sigh of relief knowing her AC will be running strong for the entire summer.

"That is a basic necessity and super important, especially when you have little ones that come out and are running around and they need to cool off," says Kindra.