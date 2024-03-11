Vegas Golden Knights Foundation gala fundraises for Las Vegas community

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The annual Vegas Golden Knights Foundation gala kicked off Sunday night in Las Vegas.

Jonathan Marchessault and Chandler Stephenson have arrived for the #AGoldenKnight gala. #VegasBorn pic.twitter.com/rjkBozAWSq — Rochelle Richards (@RoRichards24) March 11, 2024

Wynn Resort Casino was buzzing with local celebrities, and sports leaders like Bill Foley and Bruce Cassidy.

Channel 13 anchor Tricia Kean talked with Knights owner Bill Foley about where the money raised tonight is going and how the foundation aims to build up the Southern Nevada community.

LIVE: Golden Knights Gala in Las Vegas, featuring Bill Foley and Bruce Cassidy

The night included opportunities for the players and fans to interact and have some fun along the way, including swapping their hockey sticks for serving trays!

“That will be $10.”

- Shea Theodore, probably



It’s time for the fans to be served by their favorite @GoldenKnights player. #VegasBorn pic.twitter.com/oj2tocklLL — KTNV | Channel 13 News Las Vegas (@KTNV) March 11, 2024

More players chipped in for the fundraising event as well, including 'Wild Bill' Karlsson and Brayden McNabb.