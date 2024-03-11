Watch Now
Vegas Golden Knights Foundation gala fundraises for Las Vegas community

The annual Vegas Golden Knights gala is underway at Wynn Resort Casino in Las Vegas and on the heels of a Stanley Cup win, big prizes are set to be auctioned off. Our anchor, Tricia Kean, is joined by reporter Nick Walters as they talk to the owner and head coach of the Vegas Golden Knights.
Posted at 9:48 PM, Mar 10, 2024
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The annual Vegas Golden Knights Foundation gala kicked off Sunday night in Las Vegas.

Wynn Resort Casino was buzzing with local celebrities, and sports leaders like Bill Foley and Bruce Cassidy.

Channel 13 anchor Tricia Kean talked with Knights owner Bill Foley about where the money raised tonight is going and how the foundation aims to build up the Southern Nevada community.

The night included opportunities for the players and fans to interact and have some fun along the way, including swapping their hockey sticks for serving trays!

More players chipped in for the fundraising event as well, including 'Wild Bill' Karlsson and Brayden McNabb.

