How the American Red Cross helps families after a disaster

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A deadly fire broke out at Twain Estates on Thursday on the corner of Twain Avenue and Arville Street.

One was confirmed dead and three others injured.

Residents watched as their homes and belongings went up in flames with a feeling of helplessness and loss.

Minutes after the fire and smoke displaced several families, the American Red Cross of Southern Nevada showed up.

"We are to be there for the whole person, including the physical needs," said Jennifer Sparks with the aid organization. "Do you have a place to stay? Do you have clothes?"

"Someone may have run out in the middle of the night in their pajamas and maybe have nothing left," she explained.

For a big fire like the one at this apartment complex, the Red Cross will send out a team to assess the damage, but more importantly, be there for the people and families during one of the hardest days of their lives.

Finding a place to sleep for families while they get back on their feet is the big challenge they face immediately.

"The American Red Cross assistance is usually immediate emergency assistance," said Sparks. "It’s only meant to cover the first or the next few days."

"Beyond that, we are going to be working with our community partners to help people identify longer-term solutions," she said.

The Red Cross says during the pandemic it’s been challenging to find more volunteers to help out, donate blood or give monetary donations as they try to be there for families during a crisis.

"We especially ask you to come and volunteer with us to make sure we are providing as many services as we can to as many people as needed," Sparks said.

The Red Cross also tells us they are in need of bilingual volunteers.

If you have other donations like food, water, clothes, or sanitary items, the Red Cross partners with many organizations and can direct you where to give.

Learn more about donating or volunteering at RedCross.org.

