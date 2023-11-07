How local businesses anticipate foot traffic during F1 week

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Formula 1 Grand Prix Las Vegas race is in less than two weeks. The Las Vegas Strip has completely transformed for the elite race.

It’s been all the buzz in the city for a year now and is expected to have impacts to local businesses one way or another.

At Ellis Island, there are reminders of the upcoming race both outside and inside the venue.

“As soon as we heard that our vacant lot that had been sitting next to us was going to be taken over by F1, we knew we wanted to get involved,” said Christina Ellis, the Vice President of Development at Ellis Island. “Being on the fourth turn of the race, we came up with our turn for activation.”

Currently, the venue is offering several packages to customers during F1 including grandstand seats with food and beverages.

“We’re going to be the closest casino to the main pit, so we’re very excited to have everyone here,” said VP of Operations Annemarie Ellis.

The Ellis’ said the casino has one of the best vantage points of the race so they expect to be all hands on deck during race week. But the venue does still have rooms and packages available for those looking to book last minute.

However, other businesses don’t expect to reap benefits of the race. At Las Vegas National Golf Club, Director of Golf Joe Kelly said tourist interest is below average.

“When we first heard about F1 last year, we went ahead and blocked off the whole week for it, just for tourist business only,” said Kelly. “It’s really totally backfired on us. We haven’t had very many reservations, if at all.”

Kelley said the club recently reopened the week to local play as a result.

“The room rates going higher has stopped the normal tourist from coming to Las Vegas that week,” said Kelly. “They’re still going to come, they’re just going to pick a different week.”

Although room rates have dropped significantly since F1 dates were first announced last year, the rates are still higher than average.

The F1 events run from November 16-18.