How Hurricane Hilary rain could impact Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Rain in Las Vegas in August isn't something that's uncommon, but bracing for rain tied to a hurricane off the coast of Mexico certainly is.

The effects from Hurricane Hilary are expected to hit portions of the Southwest over the weekend, though Las Vegas Valley residents got a taste on Friday.

Intermittent showers — some heavy — hit portions of the valley Friday afternoon, causing water over roadways and traffic backups in some areas.

According to the National Weather Service, portions of the southern part of the valley received as much as three-quarters of an inch of rain Friday. Other areas received less.

While hurricanes can be unpredictable, forecasters are expecting more rain in the coming days as the storm, a category 4 storm as of late Friday, continues on its path.

Some of that area includes desert areas that rarely see significant rainfall.

"We could see a year's worth of precipitation in 48 hours in some areas," said Dan Berc, a meteorologist with the weather service.

There's a flood watch for the region heading into the weekend.

Experts are warning drivers to be safe.

"Keep in mind that 6 inches of water is enough to sweep a person off their feet," said Steve Parrish, general manager and chief engineering with the Clark County Regional Flood Control District.

"A foot of water is enough to cause most cars to float and you can lose control of that vehicle, so don't walk through flooded areas and don't drive through flooded areas."

NV Energy is also reminding customers to be prepared for possible power outages over the next few days.

Officials there say crews will be on standby to help in the case that power issues arise.