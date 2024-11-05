Watch Now
LIVE UPDATES: How Election Day 2024 is shaping up across Southern Nevada

Election Day has finally arrived in Southern Nevada, and Channel 13 will keep you up to date with all that's happening throughout Nov. 5 and beyond.
Channel 13's Good Morning Las Vegas team is bringing you everything you need to know for Election Day this year, from where you can vote, how those votes are counted, and explaining some of the issues you will see on your ballot.
Our Good Morning Las Vegas crew was up bright and early bringing you all you needed to know ahead of polls opening.

Good Morning Las Vegas brings you team coverage ahead of polls opening on Election Day

Anchor Justin Hinton spent the morning at one of the valley's newest polling places, Allegiant Stadium.

Sen. Jacky Rosen even stopped by Allegiant Stadium to cast her ballot. Rosen is running to keep her seat in the U.S. Senate.

Jacky Rosen casts vote in 2024 Election at Allegiant Stadium in Clark County

Rosen's Republican opponent Sam Brown also showed off his voting sticker Tuesday morning.

Anyssa Bohanan spent the morning outside the Clark County Election Center to get an idea of how long we might be waiting for results.

A look at a possible Election Day timeline for getting results

Nevada Secretary of State Cisco Aguilar has been vocal about his goal of getting results sooner in Nevada. An ABC reporter caught up with him outside Allegiant Stadium, where he said that all early voting ballots had been counted by his office as of Election Day.

Nevada SOS: Early voting ballots have already been counted statewide

Channel 13's 2024 Voter Guide has answers to questions you may have as you head to the polls — including where to find a polling place in your neighborhood and a breakdown of the seven questions you'll encounter on your 2024 ballot.

Voter Guide 2024

