How Aviators fans can help this organization donate life-saving water to unhoused communities this summer

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Aviators have partnered with HELP to aid the unhoused community of Las Vegas during extreme temperatures through their HELP2O campaign. Here's how you can help the next time you're out at the Las Vegas Ballpark.

With concessions purchases, fans will have the option to donate at checkout to HELP of HELP2O’s Water and Weather Drive at every home game from June 10 through July 20, said organizers.

Joe Bartels, Reporter, KTNV These are photos of the Las Vegas Ballpark in Summerlin as seen in Feb. 2021

Fans attending the June 13 game at the Las Vegas Ballpark can donate bottled water or make monetary contributions to the cause at the pre-game Water Extravaganza from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. to receive tickets for a future home game.

“With the intense desert heat we face every summer, our local homeless community faces heightened challenges as temperatures soar across the Valley. Through our HELP2O Water Drive initiative, we are steadfast in providing lifesaving water so we can focus on their immediate needs and getting them housed.” — Abby Quinn, chief community relations officer of HELP of Southern Nevada.

Not making your way to the ballpark this summer? You can still contribute to HELP this summer by donating bottled water Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. to the Framing Hope Warehouse, located at 1600 E. Flamingo Road. HELP said they plan to distribute donations directly to those experiencing homelessness during the intense summer months.

Water donations are being accepted now through September 1, and monetary contributions can be made online by clicking here.