How a personal care item drive is empowering Nevada women seeking employment

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — With Women’s Equality Day fast approaching, one initiative is getting ready to empower women in the Las Vegas community.

Dress for Success Southern Nevada, supported by Nevada State Bank and organized by their Women’s Leadership Business Resource Group, will be hosting a personal care item drive in August.

The drive will provide for the needs of Dress for Success clients while generating awareness for the organization’s career development services.

Learn more about the organization and how you can contribute below.

What is Dress for Success?

The organization aims to “offer long-lasting solutions that enable women to break the cycles of poverty“ in Southern Nevada, according to their website.

Dress to Impress of Southern Nevada

They provide a number of services, including a “suiting program” that helps provide interview outfits, mentorship, career center, and professional women’s group that aids newly employed women.

“Dress for success does so much more than provide professional attire. They offer a full spectrum of support — from image consulting and interview preparation to ongoing career development. We’re proud to support their mission to help women in Southern Nevada achieve economic independence and confidence.” — Vanessa Teeter, senior vice president and Corporate Services manager, Nevada State Bank

Dress to Impress of Southern Nevada

Items such as clothing, cosmetics, and accessories go a long way in building confidence in Dress to Success clients, helping them look and feel their best for their interview day, according to their website.

What can I donate?

The following items are being accepted in new and unopened condition from August 1-29:



Foundation (all shades)

Eyeshadow

Blush

Lipstick

Eyeliner

Mascara

Costume jewelry

Body spray

Perfume

Deodorant

You can drop off donation items at Nevada State Bank. To find a branch near you, visit www.nsbank.com/branch-locator.

Is there an online donation option?

Yes — donation items are available for purchase on Dress for Success Southern Nevada’s Amazon wishlist.

Dress to Impress of Southern Nevada

Monetary contributions are also accepted. You can donate by clicking here.