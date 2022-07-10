House of Dutch Pot hosts Back to School Drive

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A local Jamaican restaurant in the Southwest Valley gave back in a major way Saturday, by donating more than 800 back packs and school supplies for their back-to-school drive.

House of Dutch Pot's Owner, Oniel Smith, partnered with The Morlon Greenwood Foundation.

Morlon Greenwood is a former NFL Linebacker who now dedicates his time to teaching the youth about football and education.

Both Smith and Greenwood are from Jamaica but now call Las Vegas home, and dedicate their time serving the community through food and football.

Today House of Dutch Pot saw dozens of kids walk through their doors for some good food, and educational tools to set them up for success this upcoming school year.

"Today is all about Dutch Pot Day. Dutch Pot Day is what I grew up on. That's the only pot that can sustain all of the food we cook on wood fire back home in Jamaica," said Smith.

Onel Smith says giving back is important to him, especially because of his upbringing. Also, he says he knows how inflation has affected many families and businesses, and wants to do his part to help.

"One of the worst times for me growing was going back to school, no school shoes, no school bag, so I want to give back to the community because they made us number one," said Smith.

Oniel Smith says this is just the first event of many to come, and any remaining backpacks and school supplies will be available on a first come first serve basis over the next few days at their restaurant located at 4255 S Durango Drive. House of Dutch Pot