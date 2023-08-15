Hotel guests reporting 'bedbugs' at several Las Vegas Strip properties, report reveals

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A recent report from the Southern Nevada Health District revealed that multiple guests have filed complaints about "bed bugs" at several Las Vegas Strip Casinos.

The report, which goes back as far as January 2022 and as late as last month, shows several complaints from guests claiming to have either observed bugs or found bug bites on their bodies. The properties mentioned in the report include The Palazzo on January 2022, Circus Circus and MGM both on February 2022, Sahara Las Vegas on October 2022, and Tropicana Las Vegas on April 2023.

Aside from Planet Hollywood, which is awaiting a follow-up inspection, all affected rooms have been treated and re-opened since the date of the complaint.

One expert says pest control companies have been seeing a significant spread of bedbugs across the country this summer.

"Most experts will tell you they expect numbers to get back to where they were pre-COVID eventually," one local entomologist, Jeffrey White with White Mantis Consultants said.

Here are some tips to spot bedbugs:

