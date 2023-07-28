Hot and frustrated: Las Vegas family endures month-long battle with home warranty company over broken AC

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas family has endured a month-long ordeal living without air conditioning in their home. They blame their home warranty for the frustrating experience.

"It's just been a complete nightmare," said homeowner Don'ta Young.

For 27 days now, the Young family has lived without air conditioning in their home.

"We purchased several hotel stays, a portable ac unit, and fans," said Leah Young.

On July 1st, the Youngs said their air conditioning unit stopped working. They filed a claim with their home warranty company, American Home Shield, paid a service fee of $125, and waited.

However, the family says the company took days to diagnose the problem and nearly two weeks to deliver a new compressor. But when the technician arrived to install the major part, the family was told it was the wrong size and a replacement needed to be ordered.

MORE: Know your rights: What to do when your air conditioning goes out and no one will help

"You would think having a home warranty will give you peace of mind," Young said.

Young says he's happy the family's air is working again as of Thursday but is disappointed in his warranty policy. Ultimately, he paid over eight years of premiums and over $1,000 to fix his unit.

American Home Shield, in a statement to Channel 13, said, "We sincerely apologize for the delay and frustration this situation has caused the Youngs. We are conducting an end-to-end review of their matter better to understand the details concerning the young's service experience."

The company contracted by American Home Shield to perform the repairs, 5 Star Home Services, told Channel 13 there is a valley-wide repair problem stemming from a lack of available parts.

Diane Fearon, executive director of the Southern Nevada Senior Law Program, says delayed repairs by home warranty companies have risen over the past several months. The Youngs have taken action against American Home Shield.

"People who experience this should file administration complaints with the Attorney General's Office and the Nevada Division of Insurance. So they can see on record and evaluate if there are patterns," Fearon said.

Now that their air conditioning is back working, the family says they can return to their cool normal.