Hospitality workers plan to go on strike a week before Las Vegas Grand Prix

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — 700 hospitality workers will go on strike at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas a week before the Formula 1 Grand Prix.

The Culinary Union plan to push for a new five-year union contract starting Friday, Nov. 15 at 5 a.m. This strike will mark the first in 22 years with 24 hour picket lines around the property.

The Virgin Las Vegas negotiating committee voted this week to authorize a complete work stoppage next Friday. The Culinary Union has requested a Thursday, Nov. 14 bargaining session, but no main table negotiating sessions with the company are currently scheduled.

The contract at Virgin Las Vegas expired on June 1, 2023 and workers are fighting for a new contract that secures a better future for their families, that’s why the Culinary Union has called for a strike at the Virgin Las Vegas on Friday, Nov. 15 and urges Las Vegas locals and customers to not cross the strike line in solidarity with the workers.

Ted Pappageorge, Secretary-Treasurer for the Culinary Union continued saying that in negotiations, the company has proposed $0 in wage increases for the first three years of a 5-year contract, which is unacceptable.

Workers at Virgin Las Vegas deserve fair wage increases and they are organized and ready to strike for it. As Virgin Las Vegas workers go on strike on Friday, Nov. 15, the Culinary Union has their back every step of the way and we will win.

"We made hospitality jobs in Las Vegas family-sustaining jobs with decades of sacrifice and strength, and we will continue to win what workers deserve - a great union job with fair wages, job security, and the best health care benefits so that Virgin Las Vegas workers can continue to provide for their families.”

The most recent Culinary Union strike was in 2002 for 10-days at the Golden Gate in Downtown Las Vegas when workers fought for and won a strong union contract.

Take a look at this video where Channel 13 was live for over an hour at a Culinary Union strike earlier this year outside of Virgin Las Vegas:

The Culinary and Bartenders Unions strike will impact all major areas of operations at Virgin Las Vegas, including housekeeping, food and beverage departments and the following unionized restaurants: Casa Calavera, Funny Library Coffee Shop, Juice Bar, The Bar at Commons Club, The Kitchen at Commons Club, and The Shag Room.