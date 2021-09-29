Watch
Local News

Actions

Hospital worker facing luring child charge in Las Vegas

items.[0].image.alt
LVMPD
Oscar Borbon.jpg
Posted at 3:06 PM, Sep 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-29 18:06:02-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A local hospital worker is facing a charge of luring a child to engage in a sex act last week.

A police report identified Oscar Borbon, a clinical teacher for Spring Valley Hospital, as a person taken into custody on Thursday after a teen told police that while he was walking past the hospital on Sept. 21 Borbon drove up and asked if he wanted to get in the car to have sex.

The boy reportedly went to a security guard near the hospital to inform her about what had happened with Borbon. A surveillance video also showed Borbon driving up and talking to the boy, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department arrest report.

Representatives with the hospital declined to comment on the situation.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH