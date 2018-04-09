Hospital staff helps boy celebrate his birthday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - A little boy missed his birthday party because he was stuck in the hospital but the staff at UMC made sure to go above and beyond to make up for it.

Sande Obote was struggling to breathe Friday afternoon. His parents brought him to the hospital.

"I was wheezing really bad," said Obote.

Doctors ran breathing tests on him, did blood work, and hooked him up to IVs.

It turns out, they needed to keep him overnight so the little boy was going to be missing his birthday party.

That's when a group at UMC stepped up to put a smile on his face.

"They brought me pizza, soda, ice cream, and they brought me these presents," he said.

Obote's parents were so touched by the act of kindness.

"I was kind of shocked because that kind of stuff doesn't really happen very often nowadays," said mother Amie Crowell. "I'm sure they see lots of kids every day but they all made a point to make it special for him.

Sande and his family want to say thanks.

"Thank you for celebrating my birthday and making me feel special," said the nine-year-old.

