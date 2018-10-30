Hoover Dam glows purple in honor of domestic violence victims and survivors

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - The Hoover Dam is one of America's most iconic landmarks and now the Nevada gem is glowing like one! The dam was transformed to honor the survivors and victims of domestic violence.

Purple is the color chosen to honor those survivors and victims and the Hoover Dam has undergone a remarkable change as a show of strength.

Using purple gels on each of the base lights the dam will have a regal glow. Production resource group of Las Vegas is responsible for this transformation on the more than 726 feet tall dam. The dam will be lit up from the foundation rock starting at the Colorado River to the crest of the dam. This effort was spearheaded by SafeNest of Nevada which is the state's largest domestic violence non profit.