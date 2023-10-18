Honoring the best American journalism: The Scripps Howard Awards

The winners of one of America's most prestigious journalism competitions will be revealed this Sunday.
The Scripps Howard Awards give light to some of the shining achievements in American journalism each year.
Finalists for the Scripps Howard Awards, presented by the Scripps Howard Fund and the E.W. Scripps company, are eligible for $170,000 in prize money in 15 different categories. This year's finalists were selected from 780 finalists across the country.
“Each year, the work submitted to the Scripps Howard Awards stands as a powerful reminder of the irreplaceable role journalists play in our world. This year was no exception,” said Liz Carter, president and CEO of the Scripps Howard Fund.
“From the conflicts playing out in our communities to the war zones oceans away, the journalists represented in this year’s group of finalists persevered – often against great odds – to bring these stories to light. Their impact is far-reaching.”
You can watch the Scripps Howard Awards at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 22 on Scripps News, streaming live online or on your preferred streaming platform. Just download the Scripps News app to your Roku, Apple TV, or other streaming device.
This year's finalists include:
Excellence in Audio Storytelling, honoring Jack R. Howard
- American Public Media – “Sold a Story: How Teaching Kids to Read Went So Wrong”
- The Marshall Project, NPR – “How the Newest Federal Prison Became One of the Deadliest”
- The Seattle Times, KNKX (Seattle) Public Radio – “The Walk Home”
Excellence in Breaking News
- The Indianapolis Star, The Columbus Dispatch, The Cincinnati Enquirer, USA Today – “Coverage of 10-Year-Old’s Abortion in Indiana”
- The Texas Tribune, ProPublica – “Uvalde Shooting and Its Aftermath”
- The Washington Post – “The Start of the War in Ukraine”
Excellence in Business/Financial Reporting
- Bloomberg News – “Microfinance Misery”
- Los Angeles Times – “Legal Weed, Broken Promises”
- USA Today – “Dying for Care”
Excellence in Environmental Reporting, honoring Edward W. “Ted” Scripps II
- Bloomberg Green, Bloomberg News – “Big Plastic”
- ProPublica, The New York Times Magazine – “Barbados Resists Climate Colonialism in an Effort to Survive the Costs of Global Warming”
- The Arizona Republic, azcentral – “Colorado River Crisis”
Distinguished Service to the First Amendment, honoring Edward Willis Scripps
- Insider – “Deaths in the Family”
- Las Vegas Review-Journal – “The Murder of Investigative Reporter Jeff German”
- Traverse City Record-Eagle, CNHI News – “Unguarded”
Excellence in Innovation, honoring Roy W. Howard
- The Markup – “Still Loading”
- The Marshall Project, WOVU (Cleveland), Cleveland Documenters – “Testify”
- Rolling Stone, Starling Lab – “The DJ and the War Crimes”
Excellence in Local/Regional Investigative Reporting
- AL.com – “The Rise and Fall of a Predatory Police Force”
- The Charlotte Observer, The News & Observer (Raleigh, North Carolina) – “Security for Sale”
- KARE 11 (Minneapolis) Investigates – “The GAP: Failure to Treat, Failure to Protect”
Excellence in Local Video Storytelling, honoring Jack. R. Howard
- KGW (Portland, Oregon) – “One Day”
- KUSA-TV (Denver) – “Burned”
- NBC Bay Area (San Jose, California) – “Saving San Francisco”
Excellence in Multimedia Journalism
- The New York Times – “Inside the Apocalyptic Worldview of ‘Tucker Carlson Tonight’”
- San Francisco Chronicle – “Broken Promise”
- The Wall Street Journal – “Russian War Crimes in Ukraine”
Excellence in Narrative Human-Interest Storytelling, honoring Ernie Pyle
- CBS News 60 Minutes – “Sharswood”
- The New York Times Magazine – “Lost in Ohio”
- Serial Productions, The New York Times – “We Were Three”
Excellence in National/International Investigative Reporting, the Ursula and Gilbert Farfel Prize
- FRONTLINE, The Associated Press – “Putin’s Attack on Ukraine: Documenting War Crimes”
- Reuters – “Nightmare in Nigeria”
- The Washington Post – “Black Out”
Excellence in National/International Video Storytelling, honoring Jack R. Howard
- Fault Lines, Al Jazeera English – “The Killing of Shireen Abu Akleh”
- FRONTLINE, The Associated Press – “Michael Flynn’s Holy War”
- FRONTLINE — “The War on Ukraine” (“Putin’s Road to War”; “Ukraine: Life Under Russia’s Attack”; “Putin’s Attack on Ukraine: Documenting War Crimes,” in collaboration with AP; “Crime Scene: Bucha,” in collaboration with AP, SITU Research; and “Putin’s War at Home”)
Excellence in Opinion Writing
- Los Angeles Times – “Rebuild | Reburn”
- Pittsburgh Post-Gazette – “The Uncounted Dead”
- The Washington Post – “Legacy of Exclusion”
Excellence in Visual Human-Interest Storytelling
- Los Angeles Times – “Hollywood’s Finest”
- San Francisco Chronicle – Visuals Team Portfolio
- USA Today – “Life Became Suffering: Illustrated and Audible Memories from the Siege of Mariupol and the War in Ukraine”