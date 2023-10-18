Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Honoring the best American journalism: The Scripps Howard Awards

Scripps Howard Awards
Scripps Howard Fund
The Scripps Howard Awards, one of the nation’s most prestigious journalism competitions, honor work from television stations and networks, radio and podcasts, visual media, online media outlets, independent producers, newspapers and print publications.
Scripps Howard Awards
Posted at 3:15 PM, Oct 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-18 18:15:52-04

The winners of one of America's most prestigious journalism competitions will be revealed this Sunday.

The Scripps Howard Awards give light to some of the shining achievements in American journalism each year.

Finalists for the Scripps Howard Awards, presented by the Scripps Howard Fund and the E.W. Scripps company, are eligible for $170,000 in prize money in 15 different categories. This year's finalists were selected from 780 finalists across the country.

“Each year, the work submitted to the Scripps Howard Awards stands as a powerful reminder of the irreplaceable role journalists play in our world. This year was no exception,” said Liz Carter, president and CEO of the Scripps Howard Fund.

“From the conflicts playing out in our communities to the war zones oceans away, the journalists represented in this year’s group of finalists persevered – often against great odds – to bring these stories to light. Their impact is far-reaching.”

You can watch the Scripps Howard Awards at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 22 on Scripps News, streaming live online or on your preferred streaming platform. Just download the Scripps News app to your Roku, Apple TV, or other streaming device.

This year's finalists include:

Excellence in Audio Storytelling, honoring Jack R. Howard

Excellence in Breaking News

Excellence in Business/Financial Reporting

Excellence in Environmental Reporting, honoring Edward W. “Ted” Scripps II

Distinguished Service to the First Amendment, honoring Edward Willis Scripps

Excellence in Innovation, honoring Roy W. Howard

Excellence in Local/Regional Investigative Reporting

Excellence in Local Video Storytelling, honoring Jack. R. Howard

Excellence in Multimedia Journalism

Excellence in Narrative Human-Interest Storytelling, honoring Ernie Pyle

Excellence in National/International Investigative Reporting, the Ursula and Gilbert Farfel Prize

Excellence in National/International Video Storytelling, honoring Jack R. Howard

Excellence in Opinion Writing

Excellence in Visual Human-Interest Storytelling

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH