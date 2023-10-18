Honoring the best American journalism: The Scripps Howard Awards

The winners of one of America's most prestigious journalism competitions will be revealed this Sunday.

The Scripps Howard Awards give light to some of the shining achievements in American journalism each year.

Finalists for the Scripps Howard Awards, presented by the Scripps Howard Fund and the E.W. Scripps company, are eligible for $170,000 in prize money in 15 different categories. This year's finalists were selected from 780 finalists across the country.

“Each year, the work submitted to the Scripps Howard Awards stands as a powerful reminder of the irreplaceable role journalists play in our world. This year was no exception,” said Liz Carter, president and CEO of the Scripps Howard Fund.

“From the conflicts playing out in our communities to the war zones oceans away, the journalists represented in this year’s group of finalists persevered – often against great odds – to bring these stories to light. Their impact is far-reaching.”

You can watch the Scripps Howard Awards at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 22 on Scripps News, streaming live online or on your preferred streaming platform. Just download the Scripps News app to your Roku, Apple TV, or other streaming device.

This year's finalists include:

Excellence in Audio Storytelling, honoring Jack R. Howard



Excellence in Breaking News



Excellence in Business/Financial Reporting



Excellence in Environmental Reporting, honoring Edward W. “Ted” Scripps II



Distinguished Service to the First Amendment, honoring Edward Willis Scripps



Excellence in Innovation, honoring Roy W. Howard



Excellence in Local/Regional Investigative Reporting



Excellence in Local Video Storytelling, honoring Jack. R. Howard



Excellence in Multimedia Journalism



Excellence in Narrative Human-Interest Storytelling, honoring Ernie Pyle



CBS News 60 Minutes – “Sharswood”

The New York Times Magazine – “Lost in Ohio”

Serial Productions, The New York Times – “We Were Three”

Excellence in National/International Investigative Reporting, the Ursula and Gilbert Farfel Prize



Excellence in National/International Video Storytelling, honoring Jack R. Howard



Excellence in Opinion Writing



Excellence in Visual Human-Interest Storytelling

