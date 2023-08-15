Honoring Henderson Heroes: City Launches annual Hometown Hero Banner Program to commemorate military service

HENDERSON (KTNV) — The City of Henderson is launching this year's Hometown Hero Banner Program to commemorate military service.

The program gives Henderson residents the opportunity to salute military heroes by featuring their loved one's images on banners along South Water Street and Green Valley Parkway. This tribute lasts for an entire year.

To be eligible, the honoree must either be a Henderson resident on active duty or an immediate family member of a resident, all while maintaining good military standing.

This initiative has been a staple in the City of Henderson for several years.

According to Public Information Officer Justin Emerson from the City of Henderson, this is a unique chance for residents to express their gratitude to their cherished military members.

"You know here in Henderson we're super proud of our military families past, present, and future. This is a way to honor our present active duty, military members," Emerson said.

The deadline to submit applications is Sept. 1. You can learn more about the program here.