LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide scene early Tuesday morning.

Authorities say officers were called to a scene near Charleston and Las Vegas boulevards before 6:30 a.m.

Homicide detectives were notified and said a man was stabbed in the neck and died at the scene.

The attacker left the area and police described him as a man who was about 6 feet tall and last seen wearing dirty clothes.