Homicide investigation shuts down stretch of U.S. 95 in Esmeralda County

Posted at 6:23 AM, Jan 18, 2024
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A homicide investigation has shut down a rural stretch of U.S. 95 in Esmeralda County on Thursday morning, according to Nye County police.

Nye County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident south of Goldfield (which is more than 170 miles northwest of Las Vegas), though no further details are immediately available.

U.S. 95 will remain closed between Tonopah and Lida Junction, north of Beatty, while the investigation is underway.

Authorities are advising drivers to find alternate routes and avoid the area.

