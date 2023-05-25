Homeward Bound Cat Adoptions asking for help to fund care for 'Guardians of the Galaxy' kittens

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Homeward Bound Cat Adoptions is asking the public for help to fund care for kittens that were left at the doorstep of a local shelter.

The kittens were named after Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy. Gamora, Nebula, Rocket, Drax and Groot are friendly and curious according to the nonprofit organization, however, they have gaping wounds that needed immediate medical attention.

There was also a note left with them that said the five had a bad reaction to an antibiotic, and the person who previously handled that kittens could not afford their care.

“It appears these wounds were likely caused by someone using expired antibiotics, injected by a reused needle,” said Christi Dineff, executive director for Homeward Bound. “But the good news is they are now on the right path and healing well. They have been hospitalized for several weeks, ensuring the wounds are properly cared for and the skin tissue is healed enough for them to safely enter a foster home.”

According to Homeward Bound, these kittens were so small that they needed to use cones meant for birds.

The nonprofit says that these five kittens and hundreds more can be saved thanks to help provided by the community.

“We are here for them, but we need your support to continue to save lives like theirs. With weeks of hospitalization and intensive care, the cost of medical care for these kittens alone is nearing $5,000,” Dineff continued. “It's putting a strain on an already strapped budget, but we won't give up on them. Will you donate to help us continue their care?”

The organization says donations made can be tax-deductible.

Ways to donate:

