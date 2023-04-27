Homeward Bound Cat Adoptions asking for donations to help 2 young cats found injured at gas station

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Homeward Bound Cat Adoptions is asking for donations to help two young cats in their care.

Two weeks ago, Homeward Bound says Lenny and Roxanne were found at a gas station with significant injuries. Reportedly, the finder left the cats at a local vet hospital for assistance without additional information.

However, despite their injuries, the two cats are behaving "as sweet as can be," purring, "making biscuits," and actively seeking out attention.

The nonprofit organization is asking for donations as the they have several cats who are "ungergoing long-term medical care." Officials say the budget is stretched.

“When Lenny and Roxanne arrived, we were relieved to find that Roxanne was mostly on the mend, but Lenny was suffering from many traumatic injuries and needed immediate medical care from our veterinary partner, Flamingo Pet Clinic,” explained Christi Dineff, executive director for Homeward Bound.

Lenny has a shattered pelvis, a broken leg and significant facial trauma. Lenny is also almost completely blind. For Roxanne, she appears to the organization as in relatively good shape, other than a giant wound on her back that is already healing. She has no signs of broken bones or other physical injury, so she was spayed and is now recovering well.

“The sad thing about Lenny and Roxanne is that we don’t know what happened,” Dineff said. “What we do know is that we are here to provide the care and love these sweet babies need now. Lenny’s injuries particularly, are major. He has already undergone surgery to repair his facial injuries to eliminate his pain and risk of infection, but he’ll likely need additional, complex orthopedic surgery in the coming days. On top of that, we are continuing to monitor him because of the wobbly gait he’s displaying. It could be from his lack of vision and injuries, but we want to be sure it’s nothing more serious that also needs to be addressed.”

Lenny and Roxanne’s medical care will likely cost over $5,000.

For those willing to donate, Homeward Bound offered these options:

• Mail: 2675 East Flamingo Road, #3, Las Vegas, NV 89121

• Online: https://homewardboundcats.org/donate/

• Phone: 702-463-9996

"Lenny, Roxanne, and the rest of the cats and kittens in need could not be more grateful for your support," Homeward Bound said.