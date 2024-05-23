Homeward Bound Cat Adoptions asking for donations after rescuing nine cats

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nine cats are recovering after being found abandoned but still need some help before they can all find forever homes.

Las Friday, Homeward Bound Cat Adoptionswas contacted about an emergency situation. Nine cats had been discovered in a vestibule in a residential complex and were overheating in the glass enclosure. They were piled atop one another in a cardboard box, with a small towel and a handful of food.

The cats were of mixed ages, and there was no way of telling how long they had been there.

A resident of the housing complex found them and said it was the second time she found abandoned cats in the last few months.

The kittens are being supplemented with bottle feeding by their foster family because they are extra tiny in size, but they are healthy. The others were spayed or neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped, and will be available for adoption this week.

It costs Homeward Bound an average of $170 per cat for basic medical care. They took in this group of cats to save their life, but the unexpected cost of medical care is going to set them back. Not to mention, the kittens will be with them much longer than the adults, and if any other medical needs arise, it will increase that cost.

You can donate in-person to the center at 2675 East Flamingo Road, Suite 3, by mail, or online.

As the temperatures warm up, more shelters will be taking in stay cats, increasing the need for fosters.