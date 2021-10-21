Homeward Bound at capacity, seeks people to adopt cats in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Homeward Bound Cat Adoptions says they are currently at CATpacity with cats and kittens, therefore, adoptions are needed right now.

In a statement released the organization said, "Choose from young cats, old cats, cute cats, friendly cats, and quiet cats! There are spotted cats, striped cats, white cats, and black cats. They all need to find a home—YOUR home! Standard adoption policies apply."

“The fact we have so many cats and kittens in need still leads back to the pandemic. After local spay and neuter services were shut down last year, it led to more cats having more kittens this year,” said Carol Fox, co-founder and executive director for Homeward Bound Cat Adoptions. “Then, you add in the ongoing pandemic-related challenges, people out of work and unable to care for their cats, people moving and unable to take their cats. They’re having to make hard choices. We are as well. We’ve reached our limit, and we can’t help others until we can find more homes for the cats in our care.”

Adoptions are by appointment at Homeward Bound’s adoption center Tuesday through Sunday, and at Petco on Saturdays.

Adoption fees range from $70 to $150 depending on age. There are discounts for adopting in pairs and for senior citizens. All cats are spayed or neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped.

Many adult cats have also received other health exams or medical care according to Homeward Bound.

Fox also says that their community impact is taking a hit. Organizations that normally reach out to Homeward Bound for help are unable to get the support they need. “Saying no is not something we’re used to, but we know our limits and have to respect that,” said Fox. “We know that to get past this, we need adoptions. We need people who have been thinking about adding to their family to just do it. We have so many cats and kittens who are waiting for loving new homes and we just need to get people in the door.”

Homeward Bound is open by appointment Tuesday through Sunday, from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., at 2675 East Flamingo Rd. For more information, visit homewardboundcats.org or call 702-329-9771.